Cezanne Investments Ltd. Cuts Stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. Class A (INDI)

Fintel reports that Cezanne Investments Ltd. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.40MM shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. Class A (INDI). This represents 5.11% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 8.02MM shares and 7.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 20.19% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.29% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.83% Upside

As of January 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for indie Semiconductor, Inc. is $13.77. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 84.83% from its latest reported closing price of $7.45.

The projected annual revenue for indie Semiconductor, Inc. is $227MM, an increase of 134.71%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.12.

Fund Sentiment

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in indie Semiconductor, Inc. Class A. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 6.38%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to indie Semiconductor, Inc. Class A is 0.2845%, an increase of 81.5827%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.88% to 81,317,645 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Soros Fund Management Llc holds 9,089,136 shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,124,894 shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDI by 22.65% over the last quarter.

Bamco Inc /ny/ holds 4,722,869 shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,257,812 shares, representing an increase of 9.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDI by 43.28% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management Inc/ma holds 4,517,864 shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management, Llc holds 4,124,419 shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,917,042 shares, representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDI by 54.73% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc holds 3,121,475 shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,477,043 shares, representing an increase of 52.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDI by 174.62% over the last quarter.

Indie Semiconductor Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

indie is empowering the Autotech revolution with next generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms. The company focuses on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. These technologies represent the core underpinnings of both electric and autonomous vehicles, while the advanced user interfaces transform the in-cabin experience to mirror and seamlessly connect to the mobile platforms indie relies on every day. The company is an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners and its solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs around the world. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie has design centers and sales offices in Austin, TX; Boston, MA; Detroit, MI; San Francisco and San Jose, CA; Budapest, Hungary; Dresden, Germany; Edinburgh, Scotland and several locations throughout China.

