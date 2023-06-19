CEZ: can cover larger dividend proposed by government but it may affect ratings

PRAGUE, June 19 (Reuters) - Czech electricity producer CEZ CEZP.PR said on Monday it could cover a larger, 145 crown per share dividend proposed last week by the Finance Ministry, which holds the state's 70% stake in the company, without any extraordinary measures, but noted it could affect the firm's credit ratings.

"CEZ Group’s current liquidity situation and cash flow outlook for the next 12 months indicate that CEZ is able to cover the proposed increase in dividend payments financially without taking extraordinary measures," CEZ board said in a comment on the proposal to raise the dividend from CZK 117 proposed by the company.

"At the same time, it is evident that payment of the proposed dividend increase according to the (Finance Ministry) counterproposal will negatively affect CEZ Group’s available liquidity and reduce reserves to cover potential risks to CEZ Group’s future cash flows."

It said the higher dividend equal to almost 100% of 2022 adjusted net profit, above the company's 60-80% range, may "negatively affect the credit rating of CEZ, especially with Moody’s rating agency."

But it said even the higher dividend was not in "significant conflict" with rating agencies' expectations and would not lead to a breach of cash flow to debt ratios in the next two years.

CEZ has 'Baa1' rating from Moody's with stable outlook, and 'A-' rating from Standard and Poor's, also with stable outlook.

CEZ holds annual meeting on June 26 where the dividend proposals will be voted on.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

((jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 614; Reuters Messaging: jan.lopatka.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.