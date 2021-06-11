CEZ to send security questions to nuclear plant bidders

PRAGUE, June 11 (Reuters) - Czech power producer CEZ CEZP.PR will send a security questionnaire to three potential bidders for nuclear power plant construction next week, it said on Friday.

Westinghouse of the United States, France's EDF EDF.PA and South Korea's KHNP are seen as potential bidders to expand CEZ's Dukovany nuclear plant after bidders from China and Russia were excluded.

"We assume that we will send (the questionnaire) to the three bidders early next week," CEZ spokesman Ladislav Kriz said. He confirmed that companies from Russia and China will not be among the recipients.

The questionnaire has been prepared by the interior and industry ministries.

Czech authorities excluded China from the tender, estimated to be worth at least 6 billion euros ($7.28 billion), in January and dropped Russia in April amid a security row with Moscow over a deadly blast at an arms depot.

Bidders are expected to reply by the end of November, but given the delay caused by the incident with Russia, the deadline is likely to shift, Kriz said.

($1 = 0.8241 euros)

(Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Jason Neely)

