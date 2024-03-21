News & Insights

AMP

CEZ to acquire 55.21% stake in GasNet

Credit: REUTERS/David W Cerny

March 21, 2024 — 02:51 am EDT

Written by Jason Hovet for Reuters ->

Adds Macquarie statement, timing of close, in paragraphs 6-8

PRAGUE, March 21 (Reuters) - Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR said on Thursday it would acquire a 55.21% stake in gas distributor GasNet for 846.5 million euros ($926 million) from Macquarie Asset Management.

GasNet manages a 65,000 km long network of gas pipelines and holds around an 80% market share in the distribution of natural gas in the Czech Republic, distributing 66 terawatt hours (TWh) of gas annually.

"This acquisition of the country's largest gas distribution system operator will further strengthen our position within the gas market," CEZ Chief Executive Daniel Benes said.

"We are acquiring assets important for the transition of the Czech heat and power generation sector to hydrogen, while increasing the proportion of regulated business within our portfolio for the benefit of our shareholders."

CEZ and private equity group CVC Capital Partners were the final two bidders for the stake, sources told Reuters in January.

Macquarie entered the business in 2013 and held GasNet in a consortium with British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) and Allianz.

It said on Thursday the terms of the transaction for its stake represented an enterprise value of approximately 4 billion euros for the GasNet holding group.

The deal is expected to closein the third quarter, Macquarie said. It is subject to approval from the European Commission and Czech Industry Ministry.

($1 = 0.9145 euros)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Rashmi Aich and Jason Neely)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.