CEZ still aims for Romania asset sale this year, undecided on proceeds options -CFO

PRAGUE, May 12 (Reuters) - Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR is still aiming for closing a transaction for the disposal of assets in Romania by the end of this year as part of its divestment plans, Chief Financial Officer Martin Novak said on Tuesday.

Novak said the group would decide what to do with any divestment proceeds once received, saying an extraordinary dividend was an option but that many other options existed.

The group laid out plans to sell assets in most of its foreign markets a year ago and had said proceeds could go toward reducing debt, or investment opportunities or an extra dividend for shareholders.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely)

