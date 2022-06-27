CEZ shares slide on talk of Czech energy sector tax

Adds details

PRAGUE, June 27 (Reuters) - Shares of Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR fell as much as 13.9% on Monday after a junior party in the governing coalition proposed a special tax on the energy sector as electricity prices soar and the state seeks to ease the burden on households.

The Pirate party said it would seek a tax of up to 25% on energy groups such as CEZ, Czech Television reported. The station added that other members of the five-party coalition could support such a step.

However, the ruling Civic Democrat party has opposed a new tax and Prime Minister Petr Fiala said the party does not see a "reasonable way" of raising taxes. Analysts, too, were sceptical.

"Despite the growing risk of some form of sector tax, we still do not consider this to be the most likely scenario and we believe that the government will find other ways to combat rising electricity prices," J&T analysts said in a note.

A government spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

CEZ is the country's dominant electricity producer and is 70% owned by the state.

Fiala said in a national television address last week that the state wanted control of the country's network of key power plants.

CEZ shares have climbed sharply since last year and were still up 64% on the year even after Monday's losses, buoyed by high dividends and soaring energy prices.

($1 = 23.3600 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet Editing by David Goodman)

