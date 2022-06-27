CEZ shares fall sharply on talk of Czech energy sector tax

PRAGUE, June 27 (Reuters) - Shares of Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR fell by as much as 13.9% on Monday after a junior governing coalition party proposed putting a special tax on the energy sector.

The junior Pirate party said it would seek a tax of up to 25% on energy groups like CEZ, according to Czech Television. However, Prime Minister Petr Fiala's ruling Civic Democrat party has opposed a new tax.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet)

