CEZ shares fall sharply on talk of Czech energy sector tax

Shares of Czech utility CEZ fell by as much as 13.9% on Monday after a junior governing coalition party proposed putting a special tax on the energy sector.

The junior Pirate party said it would seek a tax of up to 25% on energy groups like CEZ, according to Czech Television. However, Prime Minister Petr Fiala's ruling Civic Democrat party has opposed a new tax.

