CEZ says Swiss tribunal considering its Gazprom claim

PRAGUE, Dec 21 (Reuters) - CEZ CEZP.PR said on Thursday that a Swiss arbitration tribunal had begun to consider its claim of more than 1 billion crowns ($44.7 million) against Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM, which the Czech utility initiated in February.

CEZ, which is seeking compensation for lower-than-contracted gas delivery last year, said it had sent a detailed statement of claim specifying the amount claimed.

"Upon establishment of the full tribunal and the handling of other procedural matters, the arbitration has yesterday moved to the next phase in which the tribunal will consider the claim," CEZ said in a filing.

The Geneva-based arbitration will be conducted by a three-member arbitral tribunal, it added.

The Czech Republic was nearly completely dependent on Russian gas, mostly through the Nord Stream pipeline and Germany, until last year before supplies were cut as relations with the West deteriorated after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It has since replaced the Russian supply with piped gas and LNG from other sources.

($1 = 22.3610 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Alexander Smith)

