CEZ says realistic to complete sale of Romanian assets this year -CFO

PRAGUE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR may complete the sale of its Romanian assets this year, as the company is in exclusive talks with the highest bidder, chief financial officer Martin Novak said on Tuesday.

"The debate with the first on the list is set to take several weeks... It is realistic (to complete the sale this year)," Novak told reporters.

CEZ has entered into exclusive talks with Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) to sell its Romanian power production and distribution assets, Romanian media reported last Friday.

(Reporting by Robert Muller Editing by Jan Lopatka)

((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 615; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.