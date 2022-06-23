CEZ says no concrete restructuring plans yet on table

Adds quotes, detail, shares

PRAGUE, June 23 (Reuters) - Any restructuring of majority state-owned Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR must be beneficial to shareholders, and no concrete proposals are yet available, the company said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in a televised national address on Wednesday evening that the state wanted "to get under control in the near future the whole network of key domestic power plants" as part of its future energy strategy.

Government officials had previously acknowledged that talks on the possible restructuring of CEZ, central Europe's biggest listed utility, were underway.

"There is no proposal for a specific form yet," CEZ said in an emailed reply to questions. "It is a matter for shareholders."

"Any transformation must be beneficial to shareholders. Otherwise it isn't possible," it said.

CEZ will provide an update on its business activities at its annual shareholder meeting next week, it said, adding any possible modifications would aim to streamline the group's structure.

The government office and Finance Ministry, which manages the state's 70% stake, did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

The Czech Republic has surplus electricity production but is a big oil and gas importer, placing it among the European countries most vulnerable should Russia cut off gas supplies completely.

Like elsewhere, Czech households and firms have seen soaring electricity bills.

CEZ is the country's dominant electricity producer and operates its only nuclear power stations. Fiala in his speech said nuclear remained a key part of the energy mix.

In 2018, a previous government discussed splitting CEZ into separate groups for energy assets such as coal and nuclear plants and newer assets such as renewables. The aim at the time was to make it easier to finance new nuclear power plants.

(Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely)

