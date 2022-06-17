CEZ says it acquires Skoda JS nuclear energy firm

Robert Muller Reuters
PRAGUE, June 17 (Reuters) - Czech electricity producer CEZ CEZP.PR said on Friday it had acquired full ownership of Skoda JS, a leading Czech nuclear energy firm, currently at risk of anti-Russian sanctions.

"(The acquisition is) solving the problem of this major supplier, which became part of the Russian engineering group OMZ, controlled by Gazprombank, several years ago," CEZ said.

"Due to the current situation, Skoda JS has been at risk of sanctions, which has a potential impact on their ability to maintain key services and supplies for CEZ's nuclear power plants."

(Reporting by Robert Muller Editing by Mark Potter)

