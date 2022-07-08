CEZ says Czech govt to help energy trade with up to 3 bln euros credit

Adds details of financing deal, CEZ liquidity

PRAGUE, July 8 (Reuters) - The Czech government will help state-controlled CEZ CEZP.PR to finance electricity and gas trade before the peak demand winter season via a credit agreement worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.05 billion), CEZ said on Friday.

Faced with a surge in energy prices and volatile markets, electricity and gas providers are under pressure to keep high levels of cash available to cover margin calls.

"Due to extreme changes in gas and electricity prices, it is necessary to prepare for further extraordinary growth of funds to secure trades in energy commodities in the coming months," the state-controlled electricity producer said.

CEZ said that it would draw 2 billion euros in the coming days and the remaining 1 billion euros will be available within five days of requesting the funds.

Illustrating the seriousness of the situation in the European energy sector, Germany's Uniper asked the government in Berlin for a bailout on Friday and said losses could reach 10 billion euros this year.

CEZ, where the Czech government holds a 70% stake, as of the end of March had 84.5 billion crowns ($3.49 billion) in its accounts and in committed credit lines, the company said.

CEZ sees its 2022 adjusted operating profit (EBITDA) at 85-89 billion crowns, up from 63.2 billion reported for 2021.

