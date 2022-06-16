CEZ reports reduced Russian gas supply in line with cuts at Uniper, ENI

Contributor
Jan Lopatka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Czech power utility CEZ said on Thursday it had observed a reduction in Russian gas supplies like those reported by German and Italian utilities, a spokesman said on Thursday.

PRAGUE, June 16 (Reuters) - Czech power utility CEZ CEZP.PR said on Thursday it had observed a reduction in Russian gas supplies like those reported by German and Italian utilities, a spokesman said on Thursday.

"Same reduction as Uniper, Eni. Reductions are directly related to technical issues," a CEZ spokesman said when asked about the gas flows.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; editing by Jason Neely)

((jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 614; Reuters Messaging: jan.lopatka.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters