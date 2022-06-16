CEZ reports reduced Russian gas supply in line with cuts at Uniper, ENI

PRAGUE, June 16 (Reuters) - Czech power utility CEZ CEZP.PR said on Thursday it had observed a reduction in Russian gas supplies like those reported by German and Italian utilities, a spokesman said on Thursday.

"Same reduction as Uniper, Eni. Reductions are directly related to technical issues," a CEZ spokesman said when asked about the gas flows.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; editing by Jason Neely)

