CEZ lifts 2022 profit outlook as electricity prices, commodity trading soar

PRAGUE, May 10 (Reuters) - Czech energy group CEZ CEZP.PR sharply raised its 2022 profit outlook on Tuesday as electricity prices soar and commodity trading income grows, boosting prospects of a record dividend this year.

The company, central Europe's biggest listed utility, said its first-quarter adjusted net profit jumped more than threefold to 26.7 billion crowns ($1.13 billion), well above a Reuters poll average estimate of 16.2 billion crowns.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) soared by 119% year-on-year to 43.7 billion crowns, also above the highest analyst estimates.

CEZ said quarterly earnings were boosted by temporary effects of nearly 8 billion crowns that will fade this year.

The biggest was income from the sale of generation allowances due to a decision to strengthen liquidity to cover margin risks on exchanges. This income will be eliminated as part of higher provisioning for generation emissions, CEZ said.

CEZ said its results were largely boosted by record profit from commodity trading in western European markets and "enormous" growth in commodity prices as markets jump in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The group, 70% owned by the Czech state, said it expected adjusted net profit to at least double year-on-year in 2022 to a range of 45 billion to 49 billion crowns - above guidance in March of profit of 38 billion to 42 billion.

EBITDA should rise this year to 95 billion to 99 billion crowns, versus a previous outlook of 85 billion to 89 billion crowns.

CEZ said its outlook implied a dividend under its current payout policy of 67-73 crowns per share, above a record 53 crown dividend paid from 2009 earnings.

($1 = 23.6630 Czech crowns)

