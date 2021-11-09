CEZ lifts 2021 profit outlook on higher commodity trading income

Adds CFO comments, Polish asset sale

PRAGUE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR posted third-quarter net profit above expectations on Tuesday and slightly raised its 2021 earnings forecast, due to rising income from commodity trading and interest from tax refunds from previous years.

The majority state-owned company expects 2021 adjusted net profit between 19 and 21 billion crowns ($962.02 million), up from an estimate of 18-20 billion crowns.

The outlook for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was raised to 56-57 billion crowns for existing assets as the lower end of the range was tightened from a previous estimate of 55 billion crowns.

The raised outlook comes as CEZ's future earnings show upside potential amid the energy market price spike in Europe thanks to a strategy of pre-selling output years ahead.

CEZ's Chief Financial Officer Martin Novak said the average realised price for those pre-sales can grow.

"For 2022 there is not that much space because we have only 20% not sold, but for the following years there is definitely space," Novak said.

"The average achieved price will be growing, and I think this is what the market understands, that our revenue will go higher in the following years."

CEZ had pre-sold 37.3 TWh of 2022 output at an average price of 54.1 euros per MWh by the end of September, up from a previous average price of 50.2 euros. Output for 2023 was pre-sold at a similar price, and European Union allowance contracts were purchased at a price of just over 30 euros per tonne in both years.

The forecast realised price in 2021 was seen at 52 euros and EUA prices at 26 euros.

CEZ, central Europe's biggest listed utility, has set a path to cut its coal output to 12.5% of the portfolio in 2030 from around a third now. Depreciation charges are higher due to that.

On Tuesday, however, it said it had stopped a sale process for Polish hard coal plants because of unattractive offers.

The 2021 profit outlook increase comes after CEZ received nearly 1.5 billion crowns of interest in arrears that related to the refunded overpayment of the gift tax on emission allowances for 2011 and 2012.

Higher commodity trading also boosted CEZ's third quarter, with attributable net profit at 5.13 billion crowns after a loss a year ago and above estimates.

