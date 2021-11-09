CEZ lifts 2021 profit outlook on higher commodity trading income

PRAGUE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR posted third-quarter net profit above expectations on Tuesday and slightly raised its 2021 earnings forecast, due to rising income from commodity trading and interest from tax refunds from previous years.

The majority state-owned company expects 2021 adjusted net profit between 19 billion and 21 billion crowns ($962.02 million), up from an earlier estimate of 18 billion to 20 billion crowns.

The outlook for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was also raised to 56 billion to 57 billion crowns for existing assets as the lower end of the range was tightened from a previous outlook of 55 billion crowns.

The higher outlook comes after the company received nearly 1.5 billion crowns of interest in arrears that related to the refunded overpayment of the gift tax on emission allowances for the years 2011 and 2012, which boosted the bottom line.

Higher commodity trading in the middle of an energy price spike has also helped CEZ, whose third-quarter attributable net profit reached 5.13 billion crowns after a loss a year ago and was above a Reuters poll average estimate of 4.07 billion crowns.

Adjusted net income hit 5.6 billion crowns.

CEZ is set to benefit more in the coming period from the current electricity market price spike due to its strategy of pre-selling generation.

It said it had pre-sold 37.3 TWh of 2022 output at an average price of 54.1 euros per MWh, up from an average price of 50.2 euros seen at the end of the previous quarter.

($1 = 21.8290 Czech crowns)

