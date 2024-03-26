CEZ launches divestment of some Polish assets in decarbonisation push

PRAGUE, March 26 (Reuters) - Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR said on Tuesday it had officially kicked off a divestment process of several companies in Poland as part of its decarbonisation strategy.

At the same time, it will strengthen its portfolio of energy service companies under its ESCO unit, CEZ said.

Divestments are aimed at four companies - CEZ Skawina, CEZ Chorzow, CEZ Produkty Energetyczne Polska and CEZ Polska - and are led by ING Bank, CEZ said.

After so-called market sounding, investors will be asked to present non-binding offers.

Coal-fired plants CEZ Skawina and CEZ Chorzow produced in total 1,390 GWh of electricity and 5,649 TJ of heat in 2023.

CEZ entered Poland in 2006 with their acquisition.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

