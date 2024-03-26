News & Insights

CEZ launches divestment of some Polish assets in decarbonisation push

Credit: REUTERS/David W Cerny

March 26, 2024 — 04:08 am EDT

Written by Jason Hovet for Reuters ->

PRAGUE, March 26 (Reuters) - Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR said on Tuesday it had officially kicked off a divestment process of several companies in Poland as part of its decarbonisation strategy.

At the same time, it will strengthen its portfolio of energy service companies under its ESCO unit, CEZ said.

Divestments are aimed at four companies - CEZ Skawina, CEZ Chorzow, CEZ Produkty Energetyczne Polska and CEZ Polska - and are led by ING Bank, CEZ said.

After so-called market sounding, investors will be asked to present non-binding offers.

Coal-fired plants CEZ Skawina and CEZ Chorzow produced in total 1,390 GWh of electricity and 5,649 TJ of heat in 2023.

CEZ entered Poland in 2006 with their acquisition.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.