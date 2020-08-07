CEZ in talks to sell Romanian assets to Macquarie Infrastructure -report

BUCHAREST, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR has entered into exclusive talks with Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) to sell its power production and distribution assets in Romania, financial daily Ziarul Financiar reported on Friday.

CEZ is looking to offload its Romanian assets - which include Europe's largest onshore wind energy park - as part of a divestment strategy and aims to finalise a transaction by the end of this year.

It confirmed on Friday it was holding exclusive talks with a bidder but declined to name the group.

Several Romanian firms, including state hydro power producer Hidroelectrica, had expressed an interest in the assets.

Ziarul Financiar quoted market sources saying CEZ was currently in exclusive talks with Macquarie Infrastructure, part of Sydney-based Macquarie Group Ltd MQG.AX. Should the talks fail, CEZ would resume negotiations with other interested firms.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by David Evans)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.