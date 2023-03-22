CEZ gets extension at Bilina lignite mine until 2035

PRAGUE, March 22 (Reuters) - Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR received approval to extend mining operations at its Bilina open-pit lignite mine by five years to 2035, a ruling by the mining authority showed on Wednesday.

While state-owned CEZ plans to cut the share of coal-fired plants in its electricity production to 12.5% by 2030, the government aims to phase out coal completely by 2033. The government owns 70% of CEZ.

CEZ mining unit Severoceske Doly, which operates the Bilina mine, has previously said the permit extension did not necessarily mean the mine would run beyond 2030.

Environmental group Greenpeace said it would appeal the ruling.

"We have plenty of time to file the appeal, and if it does not succeed, we would consider other options, like going to court," Lukas Kopecky, a spokesman for its Czech branch, said.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.