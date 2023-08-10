CEZ confirms outlook for sharp fall in 2023 profit

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Czech electricity producer CEZ CEZP.PR posted a better-than-expected second-quarter net profit on Thursday, but confirmed its outlook for a sharp earnings drop in 2023 as taxes and levies eat into its revenue from higher electricity prices.

Chief Financial Officer Martin Novak said the company remained on track in its outlook and added CEZ was again running its hedging strategy to pre-sell future output at a usual pace now that markets were calming.

The company, 70% owned by the state, saw 2022 earnings jump when a surge in energy prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine drove electricity prices higher.

It forecasts 2023 profit to drop by at least half after the introduction of windfall taxes and production levies to fund assistance for consumers hurt by surging power bills.

CEZ said adjusted net profit, from which it derives dividends, grew 68% year-on-year in the second quarter to 11.6 billion crowns ($525.20 million), twice a Reuters poll forecast.

Analysts said the levy had a smaller-than-expected impact in the quarter.

Revenue was up 40% and earnings before interest, tax, deprecation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 91% to 29.8 billion crowns.

CEZ forecasts adjusted 2023 net profit in a range of 33 billion to 37 billion crowns and EBITDA between 105 billion and 115 billion crowns.

Novak said that 7% of 2023 output was still unsold, which could still determine the average realised selling price for this year and tax and levy levels.

The company was selling 2023 output at 120 to 135 euros per megawatthour (MWh). It has pre-sold 2024 output so far at an average 128 euros per MWh and 127 euros in 2025.

Novak also said CEZ was maintaining its dividend payout ratio of 60-80% of profit.

"Given the current pace and given the profits we plan to generate, we will probably stay closer to 80%," he said, adding it was ultimately up to shareholders.

CEZ shareholders, led by the state, in June approved a record dividend distributing the entire 2022 profit.

The state has also signalled support for CEZ's potentially bidding for gas distribution network GasNet if it goes on sale. CEZ flagged its intention this week in a Reuters interview.

Novak said a deal would make sense but also depended on the price, adding: "We have enough debt capacity."

($1 = 22.0870 Czech crowns)

