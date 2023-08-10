CEZ confirms outlook for sharp fall in 2023 profit

PRAGUE, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Czech electricity producer CEZ CEZP.PR posted a better-than-expected second-quarter net profit on Thursday, but confirmed its outlook for a sharp earnings drop in 2023 as taxes and levies eat into its revenue from higher electricity prices.

CEZ forecast its 2023 profit to slump by at least half from record earnings seen in 2022, when fluctuating commodity markets after Russia's invasion of Ukraine drove electricity prices.

While that situation created bumper earnings for utilities, governments sought the extraordinary profit through taxes and levies to aid people and businesses, hurt by a surge in power bills.

CEZ said its adjusted net profit, from which it derives dividends, grew year-on-year in the second quarter to 11.6 billion crowns ($525.20 million), above the average estimate of 6.5 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

Revenue was up 40% at 76.3 billion crowns, while earnings before interest, tax, deprecation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped to 29.8 billion crowns.

CEZ confirmed its full-year earnings outlook, seeing net profit in a range of 33 billion to 37 billion crowns and EBITDA between 105 billion and 115 billion crowns.

The group, 70% owned by the Czech state, reported an overall 33% decline in its first-half adjusted net profit as a new windfall tax and levies on production cut into its earnings.

It said that when including a record dividend from 2022 profit, taxes and levies, CEZ was due to pay the Czech state 110 billion to 120 billion crowns in 2023.

($1 = 22.0870 Czech crowns)

