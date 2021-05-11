CEZ confirms 2021 profit outlook after lower Q1

PRAGUE, May 11 (Reuters) - Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR confirmed its earnings outlook for 2021 on Tuesday despite posting a bigger-than-expected fall in first-quarter adjusted net income.

It expects 20201 adjusted net income, which strips out extraordinary effects and from which dividends are derived, of 17-20 billion Czech crowns ($806-$948 million), down from 22.8 billion in 2020, majority state-owned CEZ said.

It expects steady earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at 54-57 billion crowns from those strategic assets not slated for sale.

CEZ is divesting in Romania, Bulgaria and Poland and plans to use the proceeds to cut debt, boost investments in its home market and pay shareholders a higher dividend.

CEZ completed the sale of Romanian assets in the first quarter, gaining 24.6 billion crowns, it said. Some of the proceeds were used to repay part of euro- and dollar-denominated issues of bonds and loans worth more than 14 billion crowns.

CEZ reported a first-quarter adjusted net income of 8.4 billion crowns, down 40%, and EBITDA off 23% at 19.9 billion crowns.

It said the results reflected the revaluation of hedging contracts and a fall from a record trading profit a year earlier.

As part of its hedging strategy, CEZ said it had pre-sold 30.0 TWh of its 2022 output, out of an estimated annual volume of 46-50 TWh, at an average price of 47.3 euros per MWh.

($1 = 21.1020 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.