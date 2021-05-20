CEZ aims to cut coal to a quarter of generation mix by 2025, 12.5% by 2030

PRAGUE, May 20 (Reuters) - Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR aims to cut its share of coal-fired electricity generation to 25% by 2025 and 12.5% by 2030, down from 39% in 2019, as part of faster shift away from the fossil fuel, it said on Thursday.

CEZ said it planned building new renewable capacities of 1.5 GW by 2025 and 6 GW by 2030 as part of its strategy.

It said the strategy would help it reach financial goals of growing earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) among its strategic assets by at least 40% to 80 billion to 85 billion crowns ($4.07 billion) in 2030.

($1 = 20.9040 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet)

