CEZ affirms 2021 profit outlook, shift in energy mix, after weaker Q1

PRAGUE, May 11 (Reuters) - Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PRmissed forecasts for quarterly earnings but confirmed its full-year outlook on Tuesday, as it further cuts the proportion of increasingly costly coal in its energy mix.

Central Europe's biggest listed utility said it still expected adjusted net income - from which it derives its dividend - for 2021 of 17-20 billion Czech crowns ($806-$948 million), down from 22.8 billion in 2020.

Mindful of rising emission allowance prices, the group has drafted plans to cut coal capacity in coming years, and coal-fired generation is expected to make up 29% of its overall mix in 2021, down from 35% in 2020.

Coal generation earnings will fall to 3% of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2021 from 10% in 2020, while nuclear generation will grow to 40% from 34%, CEZ said in an online presentation.

Chief Financial Officer Martin Novak said CEZ's nuclear power generation operations accounted for over half of its production, and margins there would benefit from the rising carbon prices, which also push up wholesale power prices.

Majority state-owned CEZ is divesting in Romania, Bulgaria and Poland and plans to use the proceeds to cut debt, boost investments in its home market and pay shareholders a higher dividend. CEZ said the board would discuss a dividend proposal on May 20.

Its shares fell 0.7% with the wider market on Tuesday but have hovered near highs last seen in 2015 in anticipation of a beefed-up dividend.

From those strategic assets not slated for sale, it forecast that EBITDA would hit 54-57 billion crowns this year.

CEZ completed the sale of Romanian assets in the first quarter, gaining 24.6 billion crowns. Some of the proceeds were used to repay part of euro- and dollar-denominated issues of bonds and loans worth more than 14 billion crowns.

First quarter, adjusted net income reached 8.4 billion crowns, down 40%, and EBITDA dropped 23% to 19.9 billion crowns. Results reflected the revaluation of hedging contracts and a fall from a record trading profit a year earlier.

CEZ said it had pre-sold 30.0 TWh of its 2022 output at an average price of 47.3 euros per MWh.

($1 = 21.1020 Czech crowns)

