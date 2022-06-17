CEZ acquires Skoda JS nuclear firm from Russian owners

Adds Skoda JS comment, background

PRAGUE, June 17 (Reuters) - Czech power producer CEZ CEZP.PR said on Friday it had acquired nuclear energy services firm Skoda JS from its Russian owners, seeking to avert the risk of possible sanctions impacting an important supplier.

Skoda JS is part of Russian engineering group OMZ, controlled by Gazprombank, and is a CEZ supply partner, largely in the areas of nuclear fuel and maintenance.

CEZ said in a statement regarding potential sanctions affecting Skoda JS that these could have a "potential impact on their ability to maintain key services and supplies for CEZ's nuclear power plants".

CEZ said that under the deal investment bank WOOD & Company will hold the shares until antitrust approval is gained.

It said it will also give CEZ a larger stake in Czech nuclear research facility UJV Rez.

Financial details were not disclosed.

"The change of ownership means a new phase for us, in which we will be able to utilise our capacities fully, without the limits connected to the previous ownership structure," Skoda JS CEO Frantisek Krcek said.

Skoda JS could also play a role in CEZ's plan to build a new unit at its Dukovany nuclear power plant, a project estimated to be worth more than $6 billion.

CEZ launched a tender for that project in March.

The Czech state - which holds a 70% stake in CEZ - has excluded Russian and Chinese bidders from the process on security grounds.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Mark Potter and Jason Neely)

