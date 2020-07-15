Ceylad Gets FDA Nod to Begin Phase I Study on CAR T Candidate

Shares of Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) went up about 10.8% after it announced that the FDA cleared the investigational new drug (IND) application for its short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic candidate, CYAD-211, for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (r/r MM). The phase I study for the candidate is expected to begin by the end of 2020. CYAD-211 targets B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) protein/antigen and represents the company’s lead off-the-shelf product candidate based on differentiated non-gene edited allogeneic technology

However, shares of the company have gained 5.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 6.4%.

The company is developing several allogeneic (off-the-shelf) and autologous (personalized) CAR T cell therapy candidates for the treatment of both hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

There are a number of big pharmaceutical companies that are also developing CAR T Therapies. One such company is Gilead Sciences Inc. GILD. Gilead is seeking approval for its CAR T therapy candidate, KTE-X19, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).

Novartis’ NVS CAR T therapy drug, Kymriah, is also approved in the United States for B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) that is refractory or in second or later relapse.

