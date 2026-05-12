CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) said it is moving to sharpen its focus on its core photofinishing business after signing an agreement to sell its Commercial Online Print segment to Cimpress, the owner of Vistaprint.

Chief Executive Officer Thomas Mehls said the transaction, announced shortly before the company’s first-quarterearnings call represents a major strategic shift for CEWE. The segment includes the SAXOPRINT, viaprinto and LASERLINE brands, which provide business cards, brochures, flyers and other promotional printing products.

“It means focus,” Mehls said. “We want to focus on our core segment, which is photo finishing.”

The purchase price was not disclosed. Mehls said CEWE expects to record a gain on the disposal in the “mid double-digit million EUR range” and that the sale price is above the segment’s book value. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including antitrust approvals, and is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

CEWE Says Sale Will Lift Margins and ROCE

Management said the sale is intended to improve profitability and capital efficiency. On a pro forma basis using 2025 figures, Mehls said removing Commercial Online Print would increase CEWE’s margin by roughly one percentage point and raise return on capital employed by about two percentage points.

The Commercial Online Print business generated close to EUR 90 million in revenue in 2025, with EBITDA of EUR 8.9 million, EBIT of EUR 1.7 million and EBT of EUR 0.9 million, according to Mehls. Cimpress will take over all 544 employees in the segment.

Mehls said the business had been established when CEWE had digital printing capacity and sought a second growth platform, but that the segment has evolved differently from photofinishing.

“The commercial online print is just clearly a very different business,” Mehls said, describing it as price-driven and B2B-oriented. He said scaling that business would have required significant investment that could have reduced CEWE’s ability to invest in photofinishing.

Following the planned divestment, CEWE revised its 2026 targets to revenue of EUR 780 million to EUR 810 million and EBIT of EUR 85 million to EUR 91 million for the continuing business. Mehls said the sale does not change CEWE’s expectations for photo volumes or CEWE PHOTOBOOK volumes.

Q1 Revenue Rises, EBIT Meets Plan

For the first quarter of 2026, CEWE reported group revenue growth of 1.4%, or EUR 2.4 million. Group EBIT reached EUR 5.6 million, which management said was in line with plan.

CFO Sirka Hintze said the photofinishing segment, CEWE’s core business, posted moderate revenue growth of 1.7%. Photofinishing EBIT was EUR 5.1 million, down EUR 0.5 million from the prior-year quarter. Hintze said EUR 0.3 million of that decline was related to changes at DeinDesign, including webshop redevelopment and investment in a revised business model.

Hintze also cited higher personnel, marketing, shipping, logistics and IT license costs, as well as increased material expenses. Mehls said the company also continued to absorb the effects of a new union tariff agreement.

CEWE PHOTOBOOK volumes rose 2.2% in the quarter, and Hintze said product enhancements, including premium paper, covers and a new pocket feature, supported sales of the core product.

Product Innovation Remains a Focus

Management highlighted several product and technology initiatives in photofinishing. Mehls said CEWE received awards for products including its Memento Pocket, a feature added to CEWE PHOTOBOOKs that allows customers to store items such as menu cards or boarding passes, and for a large-format calendar that he described as closer to wall art.

CEWE also discussed its CEWE Online Direct 2.0 app, which allows customers to transfer photos to CEWE Photostations using a QR code. Mehls said the tool also supports integration into retail partner apps, including those used by large drugstore chains.

In addition, CEWE has developed a Shopify connection aimed at photographers who sell printed images through their own web shops. Mehls said the system allows photographers to define editions, sizes and frames, while CEWE handles printing, logistics and fulfillment.

At DeinDesign, CEWE is investing in NIVOCASE by DeinDesign, a premium range of smartphone cases. Mehls said the company concluded that customers value not only the image or design printed on a case, but also the quality of the case itself.

Capital Allocation and Acquisition Plans

In the question-and-answer session, analysts focused on how CEWE plans to use proceeds from the divestment. Mehls said the company intends to allocate capital in a “value-oriented manner,” with priority given to photofinishing investments, technology, efficiency, brands and selective acquisitions.

Mehls said CEWE is looking for meaningful acquisition opportunities rather than smaller targets that require similar integration work. He said the company is not looking for printing businesses, but for premium brand businesses that can strengthen CEWE geographically, particularly in European markets where it is not yet the market leader, and potentially add technology advantages.

He declined to give details on specific targets or negotiations, saying the market is small and CEWE does not want to raise price expectations. However, he said the company has increased its market outreach over the past 12 months and has been prioritizing potential targets.

Mehls said current trading is “good, but it’s not overly strong.” He said CEWE is cautious on expenses, including logistics costs, but remains optimistic on sales.

Balance Sheet, Dividend and AI

Hintze said CEWE’s balance sheet expanded due to investments in buildings and production facilities, including a WhiteWall production site in Frechen and a new building in the United Kingdom. The company reported an equity ratio of 70.8% and ROCE of 17.4%.

CEWE proposed a dividend of EUR 3.00 per share, up EUR 0.15 from the prior year, subject to shareholder approval at the annual meeting in early June.

Asked about artificial intelligence, Hintze said CEWE is already using AI in customer tools, production automation and administrative processes. Mehls said AI has long been part of CEWE’s photo applications, including image sorting and face recognition. He said management sees AI more as an opportunity than a threat, arguing that customers value photos tied to real memories.

“We don’t see a lot of threats here for our business model through artificial intelligence,” Mehls said.

About CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC)

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. It offers photo prints, photo books, wall art, photo calendars, greeting cards, and other photo gifts. The company also provides online printing services under the SAXOPRINT, viaprinto, and LASERLINE brands; and markets photo products under the CEWE, WhiteWall, Cheerz, and DeinDesign brands, as well as business stationery products and printed advertising media services.

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