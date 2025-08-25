CEWE Board Approves Share Buyback Of Up To €20 Mln

(RTTNews) - The Board of Management of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (CWC.DE) on Monday resolved to buy back up to 250,000 own shares with a volume of up to 20 million euros via the stock exchange in the period from August 26, 2025, to April 17, 2026.

This corresponds to around 3.3 percent of the company's share capital. The buyback is based on the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting on June 15, 2022, to acquire treasury shares representing a total of up to 10 percent of the capital stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.