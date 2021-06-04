Cevian says co-investor exits Bilfinger fund

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Swedish activist investor Cevian Capital on Friday said one of its funds had slightly reduced its stake in German industrial services provider Bilfinger following a co-investor exit.

FRANKFURT, June 4 (Reuters) - Swedish activist investor Cevian Capital on Friday said one of its funds had slightly reduced its stake in German industrial services provider Bilfinger GBFG.DE following a co-investor exit.

Cevian said its co-investment fund Cevian Capital II Co-Investment Fund LP had cut its holding in Bilfinger to 2.93% from 3.63%.

"This sale is a consequence of co-investment capital coming to the end of its term, and is the result of a trading mandate issued on May 20, 2021," Cevian said, not naming the co-investor.

"The current disclosure relates solely to the co-investment vehicle and the main holding remains unchanged."

Cevian holds 26.1% in Bilfinger, a stake worth 305 million euros ($371 million) based on the group's market capitalisation, making it Bilfinger's largest shareholder.

($1 = 0.8218 euro)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters