Cevian places 6.9% stake in Thyssenkrupp - IFR

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE

Activist fund Cevian is placing a 6.9% stake in Germany's Thyssenkrupp, Refinitiv news service IFR reported on Monday.

FRANKFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Activist fund Cevian is placing a 6.9% stake in Germany's Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE, Refinitiv news service IFR reported on Monday.

The offering of about 43 million shares, run by UBS, launched with a price guidance of 10.20-11.29 euros per share, which could result in proceeds of 439 million to 485 million euros ($493-$545 million), IFR said.

($1 = 0.8903 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters