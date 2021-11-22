Cevian places 6.9% stake in Thyssenkrupp - IFR

FRANKFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Activist fund Cevian is placing a 6.9% stake in Germany's Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE, Refinitiv news service IFR reported on Monday.

The offering of about 43 million shares, run by UBS, launched with a price guidance of 10.20-11.29 euros per share, which could result in proceeds of 439 million to 485 million euros ($493-$545 million), IFR said.

($1 = 0.8903 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)

