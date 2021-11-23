Cevian cuts stake in Thyssenkrupp to 7.9%

FRANKFURT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Swedish activist fund Cevian has cut its stake in Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE to 7.9% from 15%, it said on Tuesday, adding that despite the stake sale it would continue to support the group's efforts to create more value for stakeholders.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Paul Carrel)

