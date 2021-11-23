Cevian cuts stake in Thyssenkrupp to 7.9%

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE

Swedish activist fund Cevian has cut its stake in Thyssenkrupp to 7.9% from 15%, it said on Tuesday, adding that despite the stake sale it would continue to support the group's efforts to create more value for stakeholders.

FRANKFURT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Swedish activist fund Cevian has cut its stake in Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE to 7.9% from 15%, it said on Tuesday, adding that despite the stake sale it would continue to support the group's efforts to create more value for stakeholders.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Paul Carrel)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters