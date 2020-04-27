Cevian Capital trims Ericsson stake by 34 mln B-shares - SEC filing

STOCKHOLM, April 27 (Reuters) - Activist investor Cevian Capital has trimmed its holding in telecom equipment maker Ericsson ERICb.ST according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

The filing showed Cevian now owned 246.9 million B-shares in Ericsson and 339,228 A-shares. Cevian previously held

280.7 million B-shares in Ericsson according to Refinitiv data.

