Cevian Capital Boosts Influence in Vesuvius with Share Buyback

Vesuvius (GB:VSVS) has released an update.
Cevian Capital has increased its stake in Vesuvius PLC to over 22% due to a decrease in the number of ordinary shares following a share buyback program. This significant increase in voting rights highlights Cevian’s growing influence in the company, which could impact future strategic decisions at Vesuvius.
