Ceva sees FY24 revenue up 7%-9%

Yaniv Arieli, CFO of Ceva (CEVA), stated: “Our robust third quarter earnings more than doubled our non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share year-over-year. For the full year, we now expect overall revenues to be higher than previous guidance, at a new range of 7%-9% growth, enabling us to double our non-GAAP fully diluted EPS year-over-year. We continued to buy back the company’s stock during the quarter, repurchasing approximately 186,000 shares for approximately $4.2 million under our stock repurchase program. Furthermore, the Ceva Board of Directors today authorized the expansion of the company’s share repurchase program with an additional 700,000 shares of common stock available for repurchase, bringing the total shares available for repurchase to approximately 1 million. At the end of the quarter, our cash and cash equivalent balances, marketable securities and bank deposits were approximately $158 million, ensuring we are well-positioned to explore opportunities for non-organic growth.”

