Ceva Q2 Loss Widens, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ceva Inc. (CEVA), a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, Wednesday reported net loss of $5.82 million or $0.25 per share for the second quarter, wider than $1.12 million or $0.05 per share in the same quarter a year, hurt by decline in revenue.

Excluding special items, the company reported a loss of $480,000 or $0.02 per share compared with earnings of $4.31 million or $0.18 per share last year.

Analysts on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting earnings of $0.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Total revenue for the second quarter was $26.2 million, a 21% decrease from $33.2 million reported a year ago. The consensus estimate was for $30.62 million.

