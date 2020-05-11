Markets
Ceva Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Ceva Inc. (CEVA) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on May 11, 2020, to discuss Q1 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/984/33821

To listen to the call, dial 1-844-435-0316 (US) or +1-412-317-6365 (International), Access Code: CEVA.

For a replay call, dial +1-877-344-7529 or +1-412-317-0088 with access code: 10141056.

