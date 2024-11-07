News & Insights

Stocks
CEVA

Ceva price target raised to $34 from $29 at Barclays

November 07, 2024 — 01:25 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Ceva (CEVA) to $34 from $29 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after the company reported 13% year-over-year revenue growth in Q3, slightly higher than the top end of company guidance. Management raised the revenue growth guidance to 7%-9%, from “at the high end” of 4%-8% previously, and management’s “tone overall was positive,” the analyst tells investors in an earnings recap.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CEVA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CEVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.