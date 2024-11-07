Ceva price target raised to $34 from $29 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Ceva (CEVA) to $34 from $29 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares after the company reported 13% year-over-year revenue growth in Q3, slightly higher than the top end of company guidance. Management raised the revenue growth guidance to 7%-9%, from “at the high end” of 4%-8% previously, and management’s “tone overall was positive,” the analyst tells investors in an earnings recap.

