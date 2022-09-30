CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) investors are sitting on a loss of 38% if they invested a year ago

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Unfortunately the CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) share price slid 38% over twelve months. That's well below the market decline of 20%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 7.7% in the last three years. Furthermore, it's down 19% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

CEVA managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

It's good to see it turn a profit, but we note it was reasonably close to profitability last year. And judging by the share price, the market is not too happy about it, either. Sentiment seems negative, despite the newfound profitability - so contrarians may want to take a look at the stock.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGS:CEVA Earnings Per Share Growth September 30th 2022

We know that CEVA has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 20% in the twelve months, CEVA shareholders did even worse, losing 38%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 7% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that CEVA is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

