CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on CEVA is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.013 = US$3.6m ÷ (US$311m - US$29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, CEVA has an ROCE of 1.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured CEVA's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering CEVA here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For CEVA Tell Us?

In terms of CEVA's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 1.3% from 5.0% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

What We Can Learn From CEVA's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that CEVA is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 60% to shareholders over the last five years. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

