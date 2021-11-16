CEVA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ceva Inc (Symbol: CEVA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.54, changing hands as high as $50.50 per share. Ceva Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CEVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CEVA's low point in its 52 week range is $36.92 per share, with $83.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.40.

