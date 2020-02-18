Ceva Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ceva Inc. (CEVA) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $3.06 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $2.30 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Ceva Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.78 million or $0.30 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.3% to $28.31 million from $21.40 million last year.

Ceva Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $6.78 Mln. vs. $5.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.22 -Revenue (Q4): $28.31 Mln vs. $21.40 Mln last year.

