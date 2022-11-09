Ceva Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ceva Inc. (CEVA):

Earnings: -$22.30 million in Q3 vs. -$0.17 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.96 in Q3 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ceva Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.71 million or $0.20 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.20 per share Revenue: $33.66 million in Q3 vs. $32.79 million in the same period last year.

