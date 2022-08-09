Ceva Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ceva Inc. (CEVA):

Earnings: -$1.12 million in Q2 vs. $0.32 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.05 in Q2 vs. $0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ceva Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.31 million or $0.18 per share for the period.

Revenue: $33.20 million in Q2 vs. $30.46 million in the same period last year.

