Ceva Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ceva Inc. (CEVA):

-Earnings: -$1.09 million in Q2 vs. -$1.51 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.05 in Q2 vs. -$0.07 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Ceva Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.88 million or $0.12 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.04 per share -Revenue: $23.61 million in Q2 vs. $18.40 million in the same period last year.

