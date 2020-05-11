Ceva Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ceva Inc. (CEVA):

-Earnings: -$1.19 million in Q1 vs. -$2.30 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.05 in Q1 vs. -$0.10 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Ceva Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.57 million or $0.11 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.05 per share -Revenue: $23.62 million in Q1 vs. $16.97 million in the same period last year.

