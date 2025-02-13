Ceva Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ceva Inc. (CEVA):

Earnings: -$1.74 million in Q4 vs. $3.77 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.07 in Q4 vs. $0.16 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ceva Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.66 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.11 per share Revenue: $29.22 million in Q4 vs. $24.16 million in the same period last year.

