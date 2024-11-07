Ceva Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ceva Inc. (CEVA):

Earnings: -$1.31 million in Q3 vs. -$4.96 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.06 in Q3 vs. -$0.21 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ceva Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.41 million or $0.14 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.10 per share Revenue: $27.21 million in Q3 vs. $24.07 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.