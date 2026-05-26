Is Ceva, Inc. (CEVA) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Ceva (CEVA) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ceva is one of 594 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ceva is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CEVA's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CEVA has returned about 83.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 17.5% on average. This shows that Ceva is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Blink Charging (BLNK) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 23%.

For Blink Charging, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 43.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Ceva belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 170 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 11.5% so far this year, so CEVA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Blink Charging falls under the Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry. Currently, this industry has 3 stocks and is ranked #25. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +83.8%.

Ceva and Blink Charging could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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Ceva, Inc. (CEVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.