CEVA Earnings Results: $CEVA Reports Quarterly Earnings

CEVA ($CEVA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.11 per share, missing estimates of $0.11 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $29,220,000, beating estimates of $28,109,160 by $1,110,840.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CEVA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
CEVA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of CEVA stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 458,884 shares (+114.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,082,048
- CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE CO removed 318,055 shares (-93.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,681,028
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 92,295 shares (+206.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,228,924
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC added 85,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,052,749
- MIGDAL INSURANCE & FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD. removed 61,013 shares (-14.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,924,960
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 59,792 shares (+10.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,886,437
- ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP added 55,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,328,250
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
CEVA Government Contracts
We have seen $400,000 of award payments to $CEVA over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS CONTRACT IS TO HAVE THE CONTRACTOR PROVIDE (OR LEASE), MANAGE AND OPERATE A WAREHOUSE A...: $400,000
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.