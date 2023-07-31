Ceva drops appeal over French bird flu vaccine tender

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - French animal health group Ceva CEVA.O has withdrawn a legal challenge over a tender to supply France with a bird flu vaccine in which Ceva lost out to German company Boehringer Ingelheim.

France chose Boehringer Ingelheim to supply 80 million doses of bird flu vaccines needed for its initial vaccination campaign for ducks due to start in October. The plan will make France the first country in the European Union to vaccinate poultry against the virus that has ravaged flocks worldwide.

Ceva decided to drop its appeal against the tender result to avoid causing delays for the livestock sector in the vaccination campaign, the company said in a statement late last week.

The company is continuing discussions with the authorities over subsequent phases of the vaccination campaign and has already produced more than 10 million shots of its bird flu vaccine for ducks, Ceva added.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Conor Humphries)

